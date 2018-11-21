It was just another normal day at Eclips Barber Shop when a former employee stormed in the door with a gun.
“It was horrifying. I didn’t know what happened exactly until I came back into the shop and I saw my husband laying on the floor," Alicia Edwards-Ortiz, co-owner of Eclips amd the wife of Eric says.
Eric Ortiz owns Eclips Barber Shop and was working with his wife like they do everyday together until police say he was shot point blank in the chest by former employee Antonio Hurt. Eric’s wife, Alicia saying Hurt was yelling angrily at her husband before the shot was fired.
She says she was swept away from her husband in a matter of seconds, not knowing if he was okay.
“It was very scary for a while there we didn’t know where he was it how long the surgery was going to be and if he was going to make it for a while," she says.
He was taken to Vanderbilt for immediate surgery. He is now recovering at home and was able to make it to the first court hearing today. Alicia tells me nothing was decided in court so they will return December 10. Hurt is currently being held in jail under a $500,000 bond.
The barber shop is closed until Eric is healthy enough to start working again. There is a go fund me to help the family that is linked below.
https://www.gofundme.com/6cofjmw?fbclid=IwAR0OE1fs1vQ8p5ZuXXbUsry0KZSyaIOvv5ASEVbcKwdPdekiEB4NgtoM7Yc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.