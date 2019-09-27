NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- CMT will recognize Reba McEntire for her career accomplishments during their annual "CMT Artist of The Year" event, presenting her an "Artist of a Lifetime" award.
For the last ten years, CMT has honored artists with the CMT Artists of the Year event and telecast, spotlighting five artists who collectively have dominated the Country Music landscape over the past year.
This year's show will honor Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, and Thomas Rhett.
CMT's Artist of A Lifetime recognition for Reba will note how her career has made Reba McEntire a household name as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, recipient of over 40 major awards including ACMs, Grammys, CMA Awards, and her Kennedy Center Honor in 2018.
In addition to her musical career, Reba has made a name for herself in television and film entertainment as well, with 11 movie credits, her own sitcom television show that ran for six years, and a starring role on a Broadway stage.
CMT Artist of The Year sponsored by Ram Trucks, airs live from the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville on Wednesday, October 16, at 7PM Central (8PM ET/PT) on the CMT cable network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.