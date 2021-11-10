NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The CMA Awards are tonight but some people are already winners.
Nashville’s Cody Alan, the host of CMT Radio Live and After MidNite is this year’s CMA National Broadcast Personality of the Year.
News4’s Ryan Breslin sat down with Alan about his journey to success:
RB: You’re always interviewing the biggest names in country music but today this interview is about you and your story.
RB: Your book, Hear’s the Thing, is out now and tell me, why did you want to write a book?
CA: “I felt like I had a lot to say. I wanted people to know the whole story. A lot of times you hear a sliver of someone’s life because of Instagram or Facebook or whatever and I just wanted to get it all out there because I do have a lot of, like, country music adventures over the years. Great moments with so many stars but also a personal journey that I’ve been over the past few years. And I felt like it would be interesting for people to learn from.”
RB: And that personal journey includes in 2017 when you came out publicly. Can you tell us a little about that? Why you decided to come out? What you thought as someone in the country music industry, it might change how you’re perceived? And do people come to you now for guidance now as someone publicly out?
CA: “Yeah it was a big moment obviously in anyone’s life. There was a lot of fears that day. I felt like I needed to do it for myself first. I equate it to sort of walking up hill with a backpack on with lots of rocks in it. You’re constantly carrying around this backpack that is so heavy and this burden that you feel constantly. And you don’t ever feel like yourself. You just feel like you’re second guessing constantly. I knew for me it would be a huge relief, I had no idea though afterwards it would be so helpful to other people and so in some ways I now feel this responsibility to share more of my story to tell more people about it because I think it’s helpful because even in 2021, it’s still a big deal when someone comes out because although there’s a lot more love and acceptance in the world it’s still a scary thing.”
CA: “There’s a lot of people struggling, and I think we all have something. Even if it’s not this issue, this challenge we all have some sort of mess in our lives that we’re trying to figure out. And so that’s what I hope the book does for people. No matter what you’re dealing with no matter what the struggle, knowing that there’s listening ears everywhere speaking up is not a bad thing. It’s actually very helpful to vent and let other people know what you’re dealing with because it helps you move on.”
RB: Lessons on listening, that’s one of the things you shared in the book as kind of a key to your success. You listened to your dad’s vinyl collection or DJ’s telling the stories behind artists. What does listening mean to you in where you are?
CA: “Listening has been a life-long journey. The great Larry King, the talk show host, I got to interview before he passed away. He came in with the glasses and the suspenders and the whole thing and he said something that stuck with me. He said I never learned anything while I was talking, and I thought ‘wow, that is very deep.’ I feel the same way also. Like I learn so much hearing other people from these incredible interviews I get to do with the stars and how much better would we all be if, every once in a while, we would just stop, slow down enough, and have some silence. Stop the chaos for a moment and just hear someone else, I feel like we could learn a lot.”
Our thanks to Cody Alan for chatting with us.
His new book, Hear’s the Thing, is now available wherever you buy books.
