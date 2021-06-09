NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fans will be back at the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.
The 500 fans in attendance will each had to get a COVID-19 test beforehand. The fans signed up through the 1iota website. Ashlyn Peery said she signed up as soon as she heard fans were invited.
“COVID-19 is serious, and I totally get that. Regardless of vaccination status, you still have to go in and get tested," Peery said. "It feels really good because for months now, we’ve been watching everybody on screens.”
CMT officials said the hosts and all of the crews had to go through health screenings as well. Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini are hosting the show that airs at 7 p.m. on CMT.
