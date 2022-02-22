CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System School Board voted Tuesday to approve the final rezoning plan for middle schools and high schools.
CMCSS officials finalized rezoning plans for middle schools effective the 2022-2023 school year and high schools effective the 2023-2023 school year. They added that no elementary boundaries had been affected by the rezoning.
Middle School Students in Rezoned Areas:
School District officials said they are offering students who are currently enrolled in 6th and 7th grade to choose to attend either their currently assigned middle school or their newly assigned middle school in 2022-2023.
Officials ask that the family provide transportation if a student opts out of rezoning to stay at their currently enrolled school.
This choice will only apply to the student’s middle school attendance; however, once they reach high school, they will be expected to attend their zoned high school.
High School Students in Rezoned Areas:
School District officials said they would allow a choice for all currently enrolled 8th, 9th, and 10th-grade students to attend either their currently assigned high school or their newly assigned high school in 2023-2024.
Family members will be expected to provide transportation if the student opts out of rezoning to stay at their currently assigned school district officials said.
District officials added that parents/guardians of currently enrolled middle and high school students who live in the rezoned area will receive an electronic opt-out form via text and/or email on Thursday, Feb. 24th.
For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.