CMA Summer Jam comes to Ascend Amphitheater on July 27, 28

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A two-night summer concert event is coming to the open-air Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville later this month.
Country Music Association will host “CMA Summer Jam" on July 27 and 28. The following artists are expected to take the stage:
“CMA Summer Jam" is also the first new outdoor concert event for CMA in almost two years. During the live event, a three-hour primetime television special will be filmed to air later this summer.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m., with a portion of the sales benefiting the CMA Foundation. For more information, click here.
