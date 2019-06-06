NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The CMA Fest brings country music fans from all over the world to Nashville.
Aside from the fans coming in for the festival, downtown Nashville is also packed with vendors. A small pop-up store is in its fifth year of selling merchandise at the CMA Festival.
"Hot Southern Mess" sells popular fashion items such as custom t-shirts, shoes and lots of bling.
The employees enjoy meeting customers from around the world, as well as interacting with returning customers.
"We just have fun, coming out here and meeting so many people. We've had several customers this morning from Australia, so that's always neat to see how many people come from across the world."
The CMA Festival runs through Sunday.
Miranda Lambert leads mutt walk to help her foundation
The pedestrian bridge was dedicated to the dogs on Thursday morning.
Miranda Lambert held a mutt walk in support of her Mutt Nation Foundation. She had her Yorkie in one arm and her new husband Brendan McLoughlin on the other side.
The led the walk to encourage people to adopt shelter dogs. Lambert has eight rescues herself.
Mutt Nation has adoptable dogs from the Nashville Humane Society inside Fan Fair X at the Music City Center.
Fans excited for CMA Fest 2019
Fans are excited to take in all of what the CMA Fest has to offer on the first day.
News4 found a group of women walking into the Music City Center for Fan Fair X who come together every year, each from different states.
They want to keep the tradition going forever. They are looking forward to seeing many artists and grabbing all the free goods.
“We live for this trip. This is our getaway. We’re all moms, you know we have careers. This is our getaway. No kids, no husbands, just have fun.”
Some of the attractions at Fan Fair X are the live performances at multiple stages, autograph signings, vendors and photobooths.
Cooler weather doesn't change health risks at CMA Fest
Just because the it’s not hot outside at the CMA Fest, it doesn’t mean there aren’t any health concerns.
Dehydration and some other concerns are still there.
Vanderbilt University Medical Services are at the CMA Fest to keep everyone safe in case the unexpected happens.
“The most common reason people come to a medical tent typically is either dehydration – they’ve gotten too hot, sweat a lot – or they’ve gotten to a point where it’s hard to walk because of the blisters that are on their feet,” said Eric Newman, manager of Vanderbilt LifeFlight Event Medicine.
Personnel say to especially stay hydrated if you’re drinking. Watering stations and first aid tents are located throughout to festival site to help attendees.
Fans keep up with favorite performers at Fan Fair X
Country music fans are excited to catch up with their favorite performers at Fan Fair X at the Music City Center.
One fan got to meet her favorite, Jo Dee Messina, after waiting in line for an hour.
“It was exciting to meet her today,” the fan said. “All of her songs, every time I listen to them, I just jam and when they come on the radio I’m like ‘Yes!’”
The experience at CMA Fest is what keeps fans coming back year after year for the hopeful chance to meet some of their favorite artists.
It’s also a part of the experience for the artists as well.
“I’m just enjoying it. I’m having a great time,” said Messina. “We’re going to do a few interviews, see a few people, sign a few autographs and just grateful to be here.”
Messina performs at Nissan Stadium at 7:55 p.m. on Friday.
Her message to fans is to get there early.
Fans get 'Up Close' with favorite performers
The point of the CMA Fest is to get up close and personal with your favorite performers.
There’s a stage dedicated to that at the CMA Close Up Stage in the Music City Center.
Trisha Yearwood was the first performer to take the stage on Thursday.
Hundreds of fans crowded around the stage and every seat was filled for the performance.
Yearwood is a long-time favorite of the fans that come to CMA Fest, especially a mother and daughter duo from Arkansas.
“Being here with her and getting to see Trisha, we’ve been fans for a long time, it’s just great. We’re making memories and we’ll be back every year.”
Yearwood will take the stage at Nissan Stadium on Sunday night, the last night of the festival.
Bars on Broadway ready for influx of fans
Bars along Broadway are preparing for the second big event of 2019 this weekend.
With the NFL Draft a little over a month ago, it brought a lot of attention to Music City.
Bar owners put a lot of planning and preparation into this week.
With rain in the forecast, they believe people will hang out inside the bars more. Some are expecting sales even higher than the NFL Draft when more than 200,000 visited the downtown area each day.
“The sales are, they’re up incredibly,” said Bart Byers, bar manager at Nashville Underground. “There are people that really didn’t probably know much about this CMA Fest that were here for the draft and saw the draft and were like, hm, something else is going on there. We missed the drafts, but let’s go down there and get in the streets like this.”
