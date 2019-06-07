NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Despite the wet conditions on Friday, CMA Fest attendees found there was plenty to do inside on Friday.
The free outdoor concerts were delayed on Friday because of weather concerns and later ended early because of storms.
Teresa Matthews traveled to Nashville from Kentucky to attend the CMA Fest. As she stood in line soaking wet waiting for storms to pass, she still stayed positive.
“I want sunshine. It’s rainy and nasty, but it’s all still worth it,” Matthews said.
Thursday night’s concerts at Nissan Stadium were soggy as well, a trend expected to continue through the weekend.
“You do a lot of stuff to see the people you want to see,” Matthews said.
The Country Music Association advises festival-goers to download the CMA Fest app for the latest information on weather delays.
For business owners like Sandi Spika-Borchetta, rain has been a good thing.
“We still have die-hard fans out there. It’s amazing,” Spika-Borchetta said.
She said many people have fled to her store, Big Machine Store & Distillery, to escape the rain. Her store sells music, apparel and has its own distillery. All proceeds from their Music has Value line goes back to the community to support music in schools.
In addition, the store has hosted meet and greets with country music artists like Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce on Friday. Sheryl Crow will be making an appearance on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The events are open to the public, but Spika-Borchetta said lines can get long.
With wet conditions expected to continue all weekend, Bridgestone Arena and Music City Center have been designated as daytime safe space for festival-goers.
Camp students spend a day at CMA Fest
Camp Zion has been immersing their campers in the country music culture.
Students at the camp attended the CMA Fest on Friday.
“They have a different way of maneuvering through life,” said Alonzo, one of the students at the camp.
“I’ve learned that everybody’s having fun and the culture is how they dress, like the jeans and their boots and stuff, and how they’re singing. Everybody’s just having a good time,” said Harmony, another of the students at the camp.
This is their first time at CMA Fest and they plan to come back next year.
Food trucks keep festival attendees from getting hungry
If you’re attending the CMA Fest this weekend, there’s a good chance you won’t go hungry.
Food trucks and vendors line Broadway giving festival-goers a variety of choices.
One of Nashville’s more popular food trucks, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, was at the festival. It started out on Shark Tank and then added multiple food trucks and a location in Smyrna.
Craig Betts told us the CMA Fest brings a ton of business for them from locals and people across the country.
“It’s a pretty big part of our revenue every year,” said Betts. “You know it’s a huge event and it’s a great atmosphere. You got some amazing food trucks here. People have lots of options to choose from and fortunately we get a pretty good line of people.
Betts said there’s also a good community with food trucks in Nashville.
They come together to help each other, share ideas and resources.
It’s not all music at the CMA Fest
No music? No problem. How about some games.
Outside the Chevy Breakout Stage on Friday they made it reel easy. It will be open again on Saturday, weather permitting.
If you’re with people who still want to enjoy the music while you’re gaming, you can still hear the tunes while picking up a little swag.
“You got to ring the bell and that’s it. You get your bandana for free,” said Amanda, one of the Chevrolet leaderboard members. “It’s just a fun game for everyone to do while they’re down here walking around.”
Performers hope to catch a break
Some unknown performers were hoping to catch their big breaks performing inside Music City Center on Friday.
It only takes the right person listening for someone to get the break they need.
There’s enough room for all kinds of country artists this week.
The Music City Center has a spotlight stage for people who just want to come out and share their own tuff with everyone.
Adam Wakefield is one of the artists who took the stage on Friday.
To perform, you only have to submit an application and you can get on one of the small stages and showcase your music.
Artists looking for a chance to jumpstart careers
Some of the fans at the CMA Fest are looking to become some of the stars.
The 60-Second Spotlight is giving them a chance to jumpstart their career.
“People get 60 seconds to share their gifts, talents and abilities,” said Gordon Kerr, President and CEO of Black River Records. “The whole idea is for them to be able to come here as they’re participating in the CMA Fest and just share their talents. We’re just looking for anybody that wants to be here and say ‘Hey, you know what, I think I can sing, I think I can write’ and we just want to give them an opportunity because we absolutely love music.”
An aspiring artist who wrote and sang his own song on Friday left the room happy after some positive feedback from the judges.
“Honestly, just hopefully make an impression and make some connections, and just get some songs out there.”
