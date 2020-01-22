Bridgestone Arena - 10/22/19

Nashville Predators fans arrive at Bridgestone Arena for an NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks on October 22, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

 John Russell

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Country Music Association has named Bridgestone Arena its Venue of the Year for 2019. 

This is the second win for the arena in the category, with the first title awarded in 2017. 

After a summer highlighted by over $8 million in renovations, Bridgestone Arena ranked sixth in the United States at 13th in the world in concert ticket sales. Bridgestone Arena sold 740,975 concert tickets, from 61 performances to 40 sold-out shows, accoridng to Pollstar. Of those sold out shows included the star-studded 53rd Annual CMA Awards. 

 

