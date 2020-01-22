NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Country Music Association has named Bridgestone Arena its Venue of the Year for 2019.
This is the second win for the arena in the category, with the first title awarded in 2017.
After a summer highlighted by over $8 million in renovations, Bridgestone Arena ranked sixth in the United States at 13th in the world in concert ticket sales. Bridgestone Arena sold 740,975 concert tickets, from 61 performances to 40 sold-out shows, accoridng to Pollstar. Of those sold out shows included the star-studded 53rd Annual CMA Awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.