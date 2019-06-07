Despite the wet conditions outside, people I spoke with that came to Nashville for CMA Fest say there’s plenty to do downtown and indoors.
With today’s rain and lighting, free CMA Fest concerts were forced to open an hour late. Teresa Matthews traveled here from Kentucky for the events. As she stands in line, sopping wet, waiting for passes, she still stays positive.
“I want sunshine. It’s rainy and nasty but it’s all still worth it," Matthews says.
Last nights concerts were soggy as well, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the entire weekend.
“You do a lot of stuff to see the people you want to see," Matthews tells me.
CMA fest advises you to download their app in case lightning strikes again and causes delays.
For business owners like Sandi Spika-Borchetta, rain is a good thing.
“We still have die hard fans out there. It’s amazing," Spika-Borchetta says.
She says many people have fled to her store to escape the rain. They sell music, apparel and run their own distillery. All proceeds from their “Music has Value” line goes back to the community to support music in schools.
On top of that, they host indoor meet and greets with big Country music names like Brantley Gilbert and Carly Pearce. If you want to stay out of the rain tomorrowanother special guest is popping in.
“Saturday morning Sheryl Crow is going to be here at 10:00," Spika-Borchetta says.
These are open to the public, but as she said-lines can get long.
With wet weather conditions expected to continue throughout the whole weekend, you may want to go somewhere to stay dry. There are some safe places you can go downtown. Two of those are Bridgestone Arena and the Music City Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.