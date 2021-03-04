NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another year, another canceled CMAFest, the same group of frustrated ticketholders who, nearly two years later, can't get their money back.

For the second year in a row, Vivid Seats refuses Jan Thomas a refund for CMAFest tickets she bought in November 2019. Thomas originally purchased the passes for CMAFest 2020, which was canceled. On Wednesday, CMAFest 2021 was canceled, too.

CMA cancels CMA Fest, sets date for 2022 event The Country Music Association announced Tuesday the CMA Festival scheduled for June has been canceled.

"I reached out to Vivid Seats, hoping that they would give me a refund since this is going on two years," Thomas, who lives in Texas, explained. But she got the same explanation as last time: since CMAFest announced they would honor the passes in 2022, some third-party seller sites consider a reschedule, as opposed to cancelation.

"[I'm] very frustrated," Montanan Lauri Handy said, "because I think it's all a bit of wording. It's been canceled, not postponed like they want to say." Handy is in the same boat; out more than $6,000 for CMAFest tickets, she bought off StubHub in September 2019.

"I don't know what to do," she said. "I want my money back is what I really want."

In an email obtained by News4, StubHub denied refunds for 2020 and 2021 CMAFest tickets but told customers they'll waive resell fees. Thomas said Vivid Seats didn't even offer to do that.

"They said, 'Keep that in mind when you're pricing your tickets,'" she said. "I said, 'I will never, never, buy anything, I don't care how cheap it is, I will never buy through Vivid Seats again."

Neither Vivid Seats nor StubHub immediately replied to News4's request for comment. A spokesperson for CMAFest said fans who purchased through TicketMaster, the event's official source for ticketing, can opt for a refund.