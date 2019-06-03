NASHVILLE (WSMV) - CMA Fest 2019 is here in Music City.
Thousands of country music fans will start taking over the city over the next few days, and one of the first places they'll stop is one of the FREE concerts happening tonight.
All of the artists performing at the 9th Annual Music City Gives Back Concert Monday night at Ascend Amphitheater are helping to raise money for the W.O. Smith Music School.
The annual concert was created by country artist Rodney Atkins. He will be performing along with Michael Ray, Carly Pearce, Tyler Rich, Filmore, and Willie Jones.
Leading up to the show will be autograph sessions with several artists starting at noon until 5 p.m. including Brett Young, Kip Moore, and Lauren Jenkins among two dozen others.
The show will start at 5 p.m. and last until 11 p.m. Broadway will be closed from First Avenue to Second Avenue starting at 5 a.m. as well as First Avenue from Demonbreun Street to Church Street.
Since the event started nine years ago, the show has raised over $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.