NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - CMAFest fans have yet to see tickets or refunds from a local travel agency that went bankrupt one week after the festival was canceled.
For Ooly LeJeune and her family, CMA Fest is a tradition.
"This is, I think, the eighth year that we've been to the CMA Fest that we have booked through Sweet Magnolia," she explained.
News CMA Fest was canceled, was only the tip of the iceberg.
"It's very frustrating because I'm out probably a little over $4,000."
The travel agency LeJeune booked through, Sweet Magnolia Tours, filed for bankruptcy April 8.
She found out via automated email response, and has never heard directly from the company.
"It's just a little disheartening," she said.
"We are trying to sort out as many as we can," the company's attorney, Steven Lefkovitz said. "We're up to 44 pages [of creditors]. That number is going to be growing."
He said ticket holders should be getting a bankruptcy notice in the mail.
"It's imperative that if you do have a claim, and you did not get your ticket, and you want to participate in getting your money, please file your claim," Lefkovitz said.
LeJeune is skeptical she'll see any money at all.
"Somebody who's been in business 29 years to file bankruptcy a week after they make the announcement of the CMAs - to me, that didn't sit well with me," she said.
Lefkovitz said if you do not receive a notice of bankruptcy in the mail, to call his office at 615-686-2279.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.
>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<
Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.