NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The Country Music Association reported Thursday that visitors to this years' festival generated more than $65 million in consumer spending, a 6% increase over 2018.
Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern noted that the festival this year set another record for the event - visitors from more countries than ever before. "This year we welcomed visitors from all 50 states (and) 37 countries. A multi-day event of this size wouldn't be possible without the engagement from our entire community. (sic) We're incredibly proud that CMA Fest offers us the opportunity to support music education while also making a positive economic impact on the city of Nashville."
"We cannot thank the CMA enough for continuing to deliver a world-class event," Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp President Butch Spyridon said. "(it) not only draws thousands of visitors but has also become a huge local draw and a major prime time network TV special.
CMA Fest remains Nashville’s largest annual tourism event and produces the highest level of direct visitor spending of any annual tourism event held in Nashville. The nightly CMA Fest concerts at Nissan Stadium were sold out, with more than 50,000 in attendance each night.
Tens of thousands of fans attended the festival’s outdoor stages and activities as well as Xfinity Fan Fair X inside Music City Center. The Firestone Country Roads Stage at Ascend Amphitheater sold out Friday and Saturday nights with a capacity of 6,800. The Chevy Riverfront Stage, Budweiser Forever Country Stage and the Nashville Acoustic Corner Stage all reached capacity during the festival.
This year saw a slightly higher count of out-of-town visitors who attended, 84%, with a slightly lower number of locals at 16%, compared to last year.
The share of visitors in hotels has stayed consistent over the past few years (67%), while home rental continues to grow (16%) and staying with friends/family continues to decline (10%). Just two years ago, family/friends was the second-most popular accommodation option.
Other highlights from the NCVC CMA Fest survey results include the following:
- 92 percent said they are likely to attend next year.
- On a scale of 1 to 10, respondents scored 9.4 when asked if they were likely to recommend the event to others for next year.
- Average length of stay was five days.
- Average party size was 3.2 people
- 16 percent of parties had children, an increase over last year’s 10 percent.
- Top six states visitors traveled from were Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Georgia, Pennsylvania and New York.
- International markets included Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Germany, New Zealand, Ireland, Scotland, Denmark, India and Switzerland.
