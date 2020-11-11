NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country’s biggest stars are used to performing in front of packed crowds and arenas, but tonight the CMA Awards will have a much more intimate setting.
Like many award shows, the CMA Awards won’t have fans for tonight’s ceremony at the Music City Center.
The usual glitz of the red carpet is also gone. However, we got a chance to catch up with just one of the bands performing tonight, Old Dominion, on the “virtual red carpet” before the show.
While Old Dominion is having one of their best years, they can’t enjoy it in person with fans at shows. So they tell us they got creative and hunkered down together to write more music.
“For us personally, we plan on trying to get away and record again because it worked so well,” Trevor Rosen said.
The band says the expect to release this new music in the near future.
Tonight’s CMA Awards will be hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.
