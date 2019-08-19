NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Country Music Association has announced their host for the 53rd annual CMA Awards this year.
We’re thrilled to announce that @CarrieUnderwood will host this year's #CMAawards with special guest hosts @Reba McEntire & @DollyParton, celebrating legendary women in Country Music! 😍 pic.twitter.com/HFnbHI5KFj— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) August 19, 2019
Carrie Underwood will host the show alongside her country heroes, Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, who will help guest host the show. The awards show promises to celebrate legendary women in country music.
Let’s go girls! I’m so excited to be joining @carrieunderwood and @reba to celebrate the legendary women of country music as a guest host of this year’s #CMAawards on November 13 💖 pic.twitter.com/XzR3Ah65vT— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) August 19, 2019
The show will air Wednesday, November 13 on ABC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.