NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The 55th annual Country Music Association has released their long list of nominations for the November award show.
Categories include Entertainer of the Year, Female and Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and many more.
Artists like Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Brothers Osborne are among the lists to win, some in multiple categories.
For the entire list of artists and categories, click here.
