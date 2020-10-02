John Gibson works on computers all day. He and his wife are among the thousands of middle Tennessean’s working from home.
The downside?
“Being at home now all the time, there’s a lot more clutter,” Gibson says.
It’s why he downloaded BusyKid for his daughter, Amanda.
Parents pick the chores and the price. Kids like Amanda then login, check off what they’ve done, and get paid at the end of the week.
Doing the dishes, we’re out 50 cents. For that single day it doesn’t sound like a lot, but you do that everyday and it adds up, Gibson says.
The app comes with debit cards for kids. The app’s CEO says those really give kids a sense of ownership.
It lets them start making decisions on their own with their money, Greg Murser CEO says.
