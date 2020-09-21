Clusters of positive cases of COVID in Nashville
NIAID-RML

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health Department released the locations with 10 or more cases since the start of the COVID outbreak in Davidson County.

Locations in Davidson County with 10 or more positive cases since start of COVID outbreak

Location Type of Facility Number of Cases
Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White's Creek Long-Term Care Facility 46
Belmont Village of Green Hills Long-Term Care Facility 16
Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing Long-Term Care Facility 125
Blakeford Green Hills Long-Term Care Facility 18
Bordeaux Long-Term Care Facility 47
Broad West Construction Construction 34
Cargill Commercial-Warehouse 22
CDM Jail Correctional Facility 22
CDM Jail Correctional Facility 75
Cedar Springs Wedding Social Gathering 15
CoreCivic Correctional Facility 122
Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing Long-Term Care Facility 107
Dawghouse Saloon Bar 14
Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women Correctional Facility 216
Dogwood Bar 19
Egyptian Church retreat Social Gathering 18
Fundraiser Clementine Social Gathering 23
Good Samaritan Health & Healing Long-Term Care Facility 73
Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site Construction 23
Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing Long-Term Care Facility 43
Hermitage Hall Congregate Living 93
Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Bar 15
Knowles Assisted Living Long-Term Care Facility 41
Lakeshore Meadows Long-Term Care Facility 33
Life Care Center Old Hickory Village Long-Term Care Facility 11
Lipscomb Elam Hall job site Construction 32
Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility Correctional Facility 62
Loser's Bar 29
Men of Valor Congregate Living 10
Metro Water Services Office 18
Middle TN Mental Health Inst Congregate Living 55
Montgomery Bell Academy job site Construction 75
Mosaic Apartments Other 20
Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing Long-Term Care Facility 48
Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (PT 2) Long-Term Care Facility 32
NHC Place at the Trace ACLF Long-Term Care Facility 12
NHC Place at the Trace NH Long-Term Care Facility 19
Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds Congregate Living 156
Riverbend Max Security Prison-2 Correctional Facility 60
Signature of Madison Long-Term Care Facility 49
Standing Tall Music City Congregate Living 50
The Health Center at Richland Place Long-Term Care Facility 46
The Opal at Music City Long-Term Care Facility 27
Tootsie's Bar 27
Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing Long-Term Care Facility 151
Tyson Foods Commercial-Warehouse 280
Vanderbilt University Social Gathering/Sports 59
Winner's Bar 10
 

