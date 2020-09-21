Clusters of positive cases of COVID in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Health Department released the locations with 10 or more cases since the start of the COVID outbreak in Davidson County.
Locations in Davidson County with 10 or more positive cases since start of COVID outbreak
|Location
|Type of Facility
|Number of Cases
|Ahava / Grace Healthcare of White's Creek
|Long-Term Care Facility
|46
|Belmont Village of Green Hills
|Long-Term Care Facility
|16
|Bethany Center for Rehab and Healing
|Long-Term Care Facility
|125
|Blakeford Green Hills
|Long-Term Care Facility
|18
|Bordeaux
|Long-Term Care Facility
|47
|Broad West Construction
|Construction
|34
|Cargill
|Commercial-Warehouse
|22
|CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|22
|CDM Jail
|Correctional Facility
|75
|Cedar Springs Wedding
|Social Gathering
|15
|CoreCivic
|Correctional Facility
|122
|Creekside Center for Rehab and Healing
|Long-Term Care Facility
|107
|Dawghouse Saloon
|Bar
|14
|Debra Johnson Rehab/TN Prison for Women
|Correctional Facility
|216
|Dogwood
|Bar
|19
|Egyptian Church retreat
|Social Gathering
|18
|Fundraiser Clementine
|Social Gathering
|23
|Good Samaritan Health & Healing
|Long-Term Care Facility
|73
|Grand Hyatt Hotel (Power Design Inc) job site
|Construction
|23
|Green Hills Center for Rehab and Healing
|Long-Term Care Facility
|43
|Hermitage Hall
|Congregate Living
|93
|Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk
|Bar
|15
|Knowles Assisted Living
|Long-Term Care Facility
|41
|Lakeshore Meadows
|Long-Term Care Facility
|33
|Life Care Center Old Hickory Village
|Long-Term Care Facility
|11
|Lipscomb Elam Hall job site
|Construction
|32
|Lois DeBerry Special Needs Facility
|Correctional Facility
|62
|Loser's
|Bar
|29
|Men of Valor
|Congregate Living
|10
|Metro Water Services
|Office
|18
|Middle TN Mental Health Inst
|Congregate Living
|55
|Montgomery Bell Academy job site
|Construction
|75
|Mosaic Apartments
|Other
|20
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing
|Long-Term Care Facility
|48
|Nashville Center for Rehab and Healing (PT 2)
|Long-Term Care Facility
|32
|NHC Place at the Trace ACLF
|Long-Term Care Facility
|12
|NHC Place at the Trace NH
|Long-Term Care Facility
|19
|Rescue Mission-Fairgrounds
|Congregate Living
|156
|Riverbend Max Security Prison-2
|Correctional Facility
|60
|Signature of Madison
|Long-Term Care Facility
|49
|Standing Tall Music City
|Congregate Living
|50
|The Health Center at Richland Place
|Long-Term Care Facility
|46
|The Opal at Music City
|Long-Term Care Facility
|27
|Tootsie's
|Bar
|27
|Trevecca Center for Rehab and Healing
|Long-Term Care Facility
|151
|Tyson Foods
|Commercial-Warehouse
|280
|Vanderbilt University
|Social Gathering/Sports
|59
|Winner's
|Bar
|10
