NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to a cluster of positive COVID-19, Nashville opened a temporary overflow shelter for clients of the Nashville Rescue Mission.
According to city officials, a "cluster" of clients cannot be housed at the Nashville Rescue Mission Campus on Lafayette Street. So, a shelter has been setup at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office facility in the 5000 block of Harding Pike.
Emergency authorities said the shelter would "allow for the safe isolation of homeless individuals who the NRM does not have space to safely house." However, no one will be able to drop in at the facility.
The operations at this shelter will be similar to a Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.
Current Actions OEM is working to give the NRM an action plan to increase the NRM’s capacity at its Lafayette campus. DCSO Facility on Harding Pike is being used as a TEMPORARY COVID-19 positive overflow shelter for the NRM for at least the next 10 days. The facility is an open dorm-style facility. The current facility resembles the Nashville Fairgrounds set up for the clients. The facility allows access to showers, restrooms, meals, and other resources to clients. MPHD has visited the DCSO facility and approved it for sheltering positive cases and close contacts following CDC Guidelines. The facility is completely OPTIONAL for those who stay. They are free to leave, however, if they leave, they are not allowed to return to protect the health of the other clients staying at the facility. Metro Nashville – Davidson County is no longer under an emergency health order that would require quarantine enforcement on the clients at the DCSO facility. However, monitoring the medical condition and health/safety of the individuals in our facility remains paramount. Ongoing Actions The collective Metro Agencies (Metro Nashville Public Health, Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Social Services, and Nashville Fire Department) met with Metro Social Services' Homeless Impact Division, Neighborhood Health, Open Table Nashville and Vice Mayor Jim Shulman on Tuesday to work on a collaborative short-term and long-term plan to address safe housing COVID-19 positive cases among people experiencing homelessness. OEM’s role continues to be addressing the emergency needs of this important population of our community, while Metro Nashville Public Health, Metro Social Services' Homeless Impact Division, Neighborhood Health, Open Table Nashville, and Vice Mayor Jim Shulman formulate the short-term and long-term actionable plan. The collective Metro Agencies (Metro Nashville Public Health, Nashville Office of Emergency Management, Metro Social Services, and Nashville Fire Department) continue to work with the NRM to help them manage their COVID-19 protocols. Representatives from OEM, MPHD, and Nashville Fire Marshal’s Office have made visits to the NRM to identify usable space to accommodate their positive cases and close contacts. The NRM said it is committed to increasing its capacity to house its positive cases and close contacts. The collective Metro Agencies are looking at ways they can provide temporary housing on the grounds of the NRM to help them manage their positive cases and close contacts on an ongoing long-term basis. The MPHD continues to provide vaccinations and testing to the NRM. Use of Hotel Rooms Metro Social Services funded temporary housing at an area hotel immediately after the cluster at the NRM to provide immediate isolation sheltering for positive cases. However, this is not viewed as a long-term solution for several reasons that arise when housing members of the homeless population in area hotels. The use of hotels decreased the ability of public health personnel to more frequently monitor the health/safety of the individuals in the rooms and to ensure positive cases are not interacting with others in the hotel, including the general public MSS provided food to the hotel rooms. However, this creates a logistical issue with delivering to the hotel as opposed to the centralized location at the DCSO Facility Some hotels have refused to accept reservations going forward for homeless clients, due to damage and criminal activity. These issues during the recent stays include: Hotels have reported damage to rooms as well as concerns regarding activity in the rooms that Metro is paying for on behalf of the homeless. This creates tremendous liability for the Metro Government
COVID Vaccine Points from MPHD: The Metro Nashville Public Health Department will continue to offer pop-up clinics throughout the community. MPHD is offering free vaccinations and testing at pop-up locations. No appointment is necessary. Thanks to community partners, MPHD has conducted more than 300 pop-ups. MPHD will continue holding pop-up clinics for the foreseeable future and is always looking for additional opportunities to reach all areas of Nashville. The free vaccine is also available at several grocery locations, pharmacies, and walk-in clinics throughout Davidson County. You can find more information about Metro Nashville Davidson County’s COVID-19 Response at Covid19.Nashville.Gov
