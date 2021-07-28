These parts of the US could become 'breeding grounds' for more Covid-19 variants, expert says

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to a cluster of positive COVID-19, Nashville opened a temporary overflow shelter for clients of the Nashville Rescue Mission.

According to city officials, a "cluster" of clients cannot be housed at the Nashville Rescue Mission Campus on Lafayette Street. So, a shelter has been setup at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office facility in the 5000 block of Harding Pike.

Emergency authorities said the shelter would "allow for the safe isolation of homeless individuals who the NRM does not have space to safely house." However, no one will be able to drop in at the facility.

The operations at this shelter will be similar to a Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

 

