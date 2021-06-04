Closures in place this weekend for Great Tennessee Air Show

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - If you plan on going to the Great Tennessee Air Show or driving around Smyrna this weekend, there are a few closures in place to know about.
The 50th Anniversary Great Tennessee Air Show is almost here! Please follow the link below for a comprehensive list of road, park, and greenway closures. Closures will occur Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (June 4-6). https://t.co/O2IFrbqADA pic.twitter.com/YW7P2jF8uW— SmyrnaTNPD (@SmyrnaTNPD) June 3, 2021
The Sam Ridley Parkway will be closed from Lowry Street to G Street.
Threet Industrial Road will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to Aviation Parkway.
Fitzhugh Drive will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to 9th Avenue.
Swan Drive will be closed from Fitzhugh Drive to D Street.
And Nolan Drive will be closed from Sam Ridley Parkway to the Event Center entrance.
The air show will also cause a number of greenway closures this weekend in Smyrna, including the Old Jefferson Pike, Sewart Airbase and Ninth Avenue trailheads.
Both the road and greenway closures will be in place Friday through Sunday from 2:30 to 5 p.m..
Drivers can take Sam Davis Road, Enon Springs Road and Jones Mill Road as alternates.
