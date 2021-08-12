Emotional testimony today in the sentencing for convicted killer Steven Wiggins. Wiggins’ mother took the stand, detailing the horrors of abuse she and her son’s suffered at the hands of Wiggins’ father. And just this afternoon, the defense, rested its case. News4's Michael Warrick continues…

CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - Closing arguments are set for Thursday morning on the fifth day of the sentencing for convicted killer Steven Wiggins.

The defense rested its case on Thursday in the sentencing for Wiggins following a day of emotional testimony. Wiggins was found guilty on ten charges connected to the murder of Dickson County Sheriff's deputy Sgt. Daniel Baker.

On Thursday, Wiggins' mother Juanita Wiggins, took the stand to convince the jury to spare his life. She detailed the horrors of abuse she and her sons suffered at the hands of Wiggins' father. She said she likely had undiagnosed mental problems.

"It just seemed to get worse and worse and worse to the point that anything was a weapon," Juanita Wiggins said. "There were weapons in the house. He's held guns to our head."

Juanita Wiggins said she was even beaten while pregnant with Steven. Grade school classmates also took the stand, describing him as an outcast.

The 12-member jury must be unanimous if it elects to sentence Wiggins to death.

