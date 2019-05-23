You are the owner of this article.
Antioch Church Shooting Trial

Closing arguments expected Thursday in Antioch church shooting trial

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jurors in the trial of the accused Antioch church shooter are expected to hear closing arguments in the case Thursday.

Emanuel Samson is accused of killing one person and injuring several others after he started shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.

Samson testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.

Samson claimed he did not remember shooting anyone. He testified that the first thing he remembered is shooting himself inside the church. He also went into detail about the hallucinations and manic thoughts he had leading up to that day.

Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.

Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

MORE COVERAGE: Antioch Church Shooting Trial

Follow our coverage of his trial in this series:

Accused church shooter takes stand on Day 3
News

Accused church shooter takes stand on Day 3

Emanuel Samson, accused of killing one person and injuring several others after opening fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.

