Jury begins deliberations Thursday in Antioch church shooting trial
App Users, click here for live stream
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jurors in the trial of the accused Antioch church shooter began deliberations after four days of testimony and arguments.
The jury began deliberating around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after hearing the 43-count indictment against Emanuel Samson.
Samson is accused of killing one person and injuring several others after he started shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.
Samson testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.
Samson claimed he did not remember shooting anyone. He testified that the first thing he remembered is shooting himself inside the church. He also went into detail about the hallucinations and manic thoughts he had leading up to that day.
Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.
Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Follow Rebecca Cardenas on Twitter for immediate updates as they happen and watch our coverage of the trial on Facebook.
MORE COVERAGE: Antioch Church Shooting Trial
Emanuel Samson is accused of killing one person and injuring several others after he started shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.
Follow our coverage of his trial in this series:
Two married couples were shot in the Burnett Chapel Church of Christ shooting, both believing in those terrifying moments their spouses were dead.
The trial continues for a second day for the man accused of shooting ten people inside an Antioch church in 2017.
Emanuel Samson, accused of killing one person and injuring several others after opening fire at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ, testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.
Jurors in the trial of the accused Antioch church shooter are expected to hear closing arguments in the case Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.