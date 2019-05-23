Jury begins deliberations Thursday in Antioch church shooting trial

App Users, click here for live stream

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Jurors in the trial of the accused Antioch church shooter began deliberations after four days of testimony and arguments.

The jury began deliberating around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after hearing the 43-count indictment against Emanuel Samson.

Samson is accused of killing one person and injuring several others after he started shooting at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in 2017.

Samson testified on his own behalf on Wednesday, the third day of his trial in Davidson County Criminal Court.

Samson claimed he did not remember shooting anyone. He testified that the first thing he remembered is shooting himself inside the church. He also went into detail about the hallucinations and manic thoughts he had leading up to that day.

Last month, a psychiatrist diagnosed Samson with multiple mental illnesses. On Monday, Samson entered a plea of not guilty on all charges against him.

Prosecutors want Samson to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

