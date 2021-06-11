CHARLOTTE, TN (WSMV) - As soon as Friday, a jury could decide the fate of Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man accused of the death and disappearance of his 5-year-old son, Joe Clyde.

On Thursday, both the state and the defense rested their cases in the trial. The defense called no witnesses. The state left the jury with final pieces of evidence to prove their case. This evidence included new accounts of what joseph was doing during the search for Joe Clyde in 2018.

Daniels is accused of killing Joe Clyde in April 2018 and then getting rid of his body, which has not been found.

Daniels faces five charges in connection with the case – first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a felony, aggravated child abuse, initiating a false report and tampering with evidence.

On Thursday, Prosecutors had questions about one phone call, particularly his community college, that Joseph Daniels made during the search.

The jury also saw Facebook messages revealing that Krystal, Joe Clyde's mother, may have had an affair in March 2018. The messages showed she wanted to end her marriage with Joseph Daniels.

They also saw a text showing that joseph's mental state may have been shaky in the days before Joe Clyde Disappeared.