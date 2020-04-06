NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some Midstate clinics can now test for COVID-19 in as little as 15 minutes using new technology.
American Family Care clinics are now offering rapid testing using the Abbott ID Now testing equipment at its Spring Hill clinic and will expand to its locations in Nashville, Mount Juliet, Hendersonville, Smyrna and Clarksville in the coming weeks.
Many people tested for coronavirus must wait days, sometimes weeks to get results back. AFC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Benjamin Barlow said patients could be in and out of the doctor's office with results in as little as 20 minutes.
"Bottom line is within 15 minutes now we can know if you are positive or negative for COVID-19," said Barlow.
Doctors swab patients then place the test directly into a machine. The ID Now machine cracks open the virus, if it is present, to look at the DNA to give quicker results. The machine can also test for flu and a number of illnesses.
"There's lots of other things we need to be looking at as we're testing," said Barlow.
Patients are brought into the clinic one at a time to protect everyone, including staff.
If results come back COVID positive, patients are given a treatment action plan or are taken to the hospital if the case is severe.
"We're really thinking about keeping people safe as we're diagnosing this," said Barlow.
Currently, COVID testing is done by appointment only. For information about American Family Care or to book an appointment, click here.
