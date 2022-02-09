NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – After deadly flooding and tornadoes last year, state climatologists are working to create a climate network throughout all 95 counties to better track disasters.

As wildfires tore through Sevier County in 2016, two men at East Tennessee State University were already working on a plan for future disasters.

“We started, basically, going through a process of building a state climate office with the expectation that we would eventually receive official recognition,” explained Dr. Andrew Joyner, a state climatologist.

By 2021, they received that recognition, and it couldn’t come at a more crucial time.

“2021 was a major year for Tennessee. We had a major, anomalous winter storm and cold outbreak in mostly western parts in February,” Dr. Joyner said. “We had several severe weather outbreaks. We had the new state record rainfall event in August.”

Dr. Joyner and assistant climatologist Wil Tollefson were the co-writers of the final report for the state record rainfall in Humphreys County.

It is now an official report with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, approved at the federal level.

“So we’re basically historians in a way,” said Dr. Joyner. “What has happened and how is this similar or different to what’s happened.”

They were able to do that from a weather station in McEwen, TN, that had only been installed two months prior.

Now their goal is to build a network of high-quality weather stations across the state, known as a mesonet, with at least one in every county.

“It’s all the data that we’re missing in Tennessee,” Dr. Joyner said.

The weather stations have sensors that track temperature, precipitation, rainfall, and soil; but they’ll come at a high cost.

Early estimations are between $25-29,000 each to construct and about $3,000 per year to maintain.

These numbers do not include the cost to staff the offices.

However, receiving data from each county could help school boards or transportation offices make better decisions on closings or delays.

As it stands, most data sets are coming from the federal level, so the details at the local level are not available.

The state’s climatologists office is working to identify potential locations for the weather stations, then they will attempt to find the funding needed for their construction.