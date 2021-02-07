Scientists are now seeing impacts of the Earth’s temperature due to COVID lockdowns. 4Warn meteorologist Laura Bannon spoke with an expert about the new research.

Scientists are now seeing impacts on the earth's temperature due to COVID lockdowns.

Jonathan Hickman, Climate scientist, explained how the new research shows less traveling, driving, and flying is keeping our air cleaner. But climate scientists have found that the earth is now running a bit of a fever.

"One reason why climate change hasn't proceeded as quickly in the last two decades as it might have because we've had a lot of air pollution. And that's having a cooling effect," Hickman said

With the lockdowns in 2020, pollution wasn't as high compared to previous years.

"Now that there are fewer aerosols, more solar radiation is reaching the earth's surface, and there is a small, tiny increase in surface temperatures," Hickman said

A minor increase on a short-term scale is not so much long term.

"In this case, they're talking about globally less than .01 degrees Celsius. But regionally, it can be warmer if you look at the model again in The US and Russia that can be about .1 to .3 degrees Celsius," Hickman said.

Which isn't much, but Hickman said it poses a challenge moving forward.

"We want to reduce them so that tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of people will live longer and healthier lives. As we improve air quality, it may make our attempts to reduce the rate of climate change a little bit more difficult," Hickman said.

