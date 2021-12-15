Tornado mapping by two highly respected climate organizations show tornadoes increasing more in the Western and Middle regions of Tennessee and Kentucky compared to other states in the country.

Mapping from Climate Central and NPJ Climate and Atmospheric Science

Show track where tornadoes are appearing more, color coding them in reds and oranges.

In both maps, both Middle and Western regions of Tennessee and Kentucky are shown in red, orange and yellows.

The maps reveal what News4 Investigates first reported in 2018, that tornado alley was moving towards the Midsouth and how homes were being built to withstand windspeeds that were below what experts predict Tennessee typically sees.

Our investigations also found that counties that had opted out of state building codes standards were in the path of more tornadoes.

A spokesman for the state fire marshal confirmed they adopted new standards that means homes built from July 2020 on must be able to withstand winds of up to 115 miles per hour.