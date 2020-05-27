NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Clerk's office in Nashville says they're working to keep up with safety guidelines and get people in and out as quick as possible, this after some had concerns Tuesday with long lines of people waiting in the rain to enter.
"Let’s just try our best to go ahead and line up on the yellow and black markers," a security guard could be heard calling out.
Lines of 50 to 100 people waited to enter the Howard Office Building to obtain car tags, marriage and business licenses.
"I’m trying to renew my registration on my car and there should be some kind of tent thing," said Nashville resident Ed Oliver.
"I’m trying to keep my six feet apart," said Jack Pentzer trying to renew his car tags to go out of town.
The Davidson County Clerk's office reopened in May with new procedures for safety to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses; the clerks office is fully staffed.
Now, new glass dividers are installed at all stations, floor markers direct people to social distance and only those being helped are allowed inside, lines are formed outside; children are not allowed inside unless their names appear on the documents being renewed.
"We are doing our best to try to serve the public in the best way we can during all of this," said County Clerk Brenda Wynn. "My goal is to utilize more technology in the work we do."
Wynn says she's encouraging more people to use the kiosks in county clerk offices around the city to renew documents and hopes more people will start using online renewal services.
People who need to show identification for a new car title and register need to appear in person, as well as people obtaining a marriage license, new business license or are seeing matter related to the notary commission.
Wynn says she would like to see a digital queuing system to keep lines shorter in the future but says it would require a new set up.
Visit the Davidson County Clerk's website here to see about online registration and additional locations open. Additional information about extensions for tag and license renewal is listed as well.
