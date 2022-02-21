Nolensville Pike shooting

Metro Police are looking for two people in connection to a shooting Monday afternoon at Rose Discount Tobacco & Beer on Nolensville Pike. 

Police say the man seen in the pictures got into an argument with the 55-year-old clerk. When they were asked to leave, police say the man shot the clerk. They are expected to be okay. 

If you know who the man and woman are, you're asked to call 615-742-7463. 

