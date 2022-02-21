NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are looking for two people in connection to a shooting Monday afternoon at Rose Discount Tobacco & Beer on Nolensville Pike.
Police say the man seen in the pictures got into an argument with the 55-year-old clerk. When they were asked to leave, police say the man shot the clerk. They are expected to be okay.
This man, accompanied by the woman, shot a 55 yr old clerk in the leg at Rose Discount Tobacco & Beer, 3007 Nolensville Pk, this afternoon. The clerk had told them to leave the store following an argument. His wound is not life threatening. Know the couple? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/SDaesOQuu7— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 21, 2022
If you know who the man and woman are, you're asked to call 615-742-7463.
