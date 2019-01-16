State Rep. John Ray Clemmons announced his candidacy for Mayor of Nashville, the candidate said in a news release.
Clemmons has served in the Tennessee General Assembly since 2014 representing House District 54.
“Nashville families expect and deserve a strong, decisive leader in the Mayor’s Office; someone with a vision for the future of our city that’s grounded in our core values of equity, opportunity, and justice,” Clemmons said in a statement. “Nashvillians are ready to step up and demand bold leadership on transportation, education, affordable housing, and public safety, issues requiring immediate attention and action. Our future is now, and I look forward to restoring energy and much-needed stability to Metro government.”
Clemmons is a lawyer in his Nashville law firm Clemmons & Clemons, PLLC. He and wife Tamara have three children.
The election will be held on Aug. 1 for mayor, vice mayor and all the Metro Council seats.
