NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- News4 WSMV is proud to once again join NBCUnversal and Telemundo to find loving homes for pets in need.
The 5th annual Clear The Shelters happens on Saturday, August 17 at shelters all over Middle Tennessee, and the nation.
Last year, over 100,000 pets were adopted around the country on Clear The Shelters 2018 from more than 1200 participating shelters.
Since the launch in 2015, over a quarter-million shelter pets have found their fur-ever homes around the country.
Shelters typically experience overcrowding in the summer months because of spring litters, and Clear The Shelters was created to do just that - help families adopt an animal in need through low-cost or no-fee adoptions, or in some cases waiving pet spaying and neutering fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.