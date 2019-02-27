Tonight, Hendersonville neighbors band together to clean up a very special place. An all-inclusive playground, suffered serious damage after massive flooding last week.
“Nothing warmed my heart more than driving up and seeing the Hendersonville Fire Department cleaning off the parking lot,” said Rachel McAuley.
McAuley’s daughter Mary passed away at the age of 14. The $1.3 million “Mary’s Magical Place” playground was created in her honor and memory.
“Mary's Magical Place is a way to bring that smile back,” McAuley said. “Seeing all the children, the families, all out here joyful and happy, seeing their smiles - I can kind of feel Mary a little bit.”
After recent flooding, the sound of children's laughter is replaced by the hums of pressure washers, and neighbors scrubbing off the equipment.
“What saved us, is all the equipment is bolted down,” McAuley explained. “The fence is still intact, the family bricks are okay and our tile, the fencing, the benches.”
All the surface and turf will need to be replaced. Right now, there's no word on how long it will take to fix it.
At the in-line hockey rinks next door, teams tried to salvage all the tiles and pieces of the rinks they could. The goal is to have "one" of them back up and running in the next week.
Hendersonville Fire Chief Scotty Bush says neighboring Drakes Creek definitely packed a punch.
“This is kind of a stress reliever for us,” said Bush. “It's work, but it's a whole lot easier than what we were dealing with on Saturday.”
“The ground is saturated, there's just no place for it to go,” he said.
Right now, crews and volunteers are wanting to get as much work done as possible before more rain comes later this week.
Over at Lake Terrace Drive, a massive pump continues to work around the clock to get water out of the neighborhood.
“We've had that pump in operation for over a week,” Bush said.
Mary McAuley’s 18th birthday would have been in May. Needless to say, the goal is to get Mary’s Magical Place back up and running in time for a magical birthday celebration.
“I think we'll rise above it even stronger. This is a very positive city, loving city, people grew up together. We just have to believe,” McAuley said.
