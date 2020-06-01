Cleanup at Nashville’s Historic Courthouse will continue today after the building was vandalized during Saturday night’s protest.
The courthouse suffered extensive water damage after sprinkler systems activated to put out the three fires set inside the building. Windows were broken all the way up to council chambers on the second floor.
A protester at Saturday night’s protest told News4 the vandalism was only carried out by a select few.
“It was heartbreaking,” he said, “It’s heartbreaking to know that we can’t all stand together and really want to use our voices, not thinking that are voices can be stronger than our actions, because I believe our voices are stronger than our actions.”
A budget and finance meeting and a council meeting are still scheduled for tonight and Tuesday evening. It is unclear at this time how the damage to the building will impact the courthouse schedule, though efforts to restore the building are well underway.
