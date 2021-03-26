NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - East Nashville has been in cleanup mode since Thursday's storm timbered trees and impacted power lines.
Crews have been working day and night to clear roadways of the fallen debris and trees. News4's Alexandria Adams was on the scene in East Nashville at 14th and 15th Shelby Avenue where subcontractors are joining the effort to remove large blocking the road.
Alexandria spoke with a man who spent much of his morning clearing up his yard, and his neighbors as well.
"It was just a really big rush of wind. I was here last year for the big tornado and I remember the difference. Last year I remember hearing that train sound. It didn’t sound like that. after it happened everyone was out in the street and walking around and making sure that everybody was OK. And helping other neighbors."
Metro Public Works (MPW) reported a total of 52 trees have fallen and obstructed the right of way for roads. In addition, MPW said a couple traffic signals were damaged and others are still without power.
Many of the larger trees are laying on top of power lines, making the cleanup difficult and dangerous. Nashville Electric Service (NES) reported that at one point 11,500 residents were without electricity. As of 3:30 p.m., there were more than 1,600 customers including the majority in East Nashville without power. To check the outage map, click here.
As of 7:00 am NES reported that 14 poles had been restored, but that it will take time to respond to the approximately 50 power poles that were damaged.
In total, the Office of Emergency Management responded to more than 270 requests for repair including:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.