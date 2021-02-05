NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville city workers cleared a West Nashville park of trash multiple dumpsters of trash on Friday.
While the cleaning is favorable to the environment, it highlights a big problem in Nashville - homelessness.
Brookmeade Park off Charlotte Pike is also known for its large homeless population with no easy solution to finding permanent housing.
“We’re not making them leave. That’s not going to solve the problem today. Because there’s really no place to go,” Rick Taylor, Assistant Director of Maintenance and Metro Parks, said.
Taylor told NEWS4, they can clear trash, but the real issue is where can dozens of unhoused people go.
“A comprehensive plan needs to happen. Whether it’s housing, food, clothing,” Taylor said.
“But at the same time, they’ve got to be somewhere until we can find them appropriate housing,” Paula Foster, Executive Direct of Open Table Nashville, said.
Foster worked extensively with city leaders to come up with ways to get people into housing. However, in a city with rising costs and a pandemic that left many without an income. Foster said that even with the little COVID relief money Nashville received, there are not enough options for transitioning.
“We don’t have places to put everyone, even if we want to put everyone in a home today,” said Foster. “We’ve tried as a city to make policy that might help with affordable housing.”
Meanwhile, the city faces the issue of trash piling.
“As most people know, there are a lot of homeless camps here. And a lot of people down on their luck,” said Taylor.
Volunteers and city workers went into multiple homeless camps across town to clean this week. They took three massive dumpsters away at Brookmeade Park. The problem won’t be going away quickly.
“There’s a lot of issues just around political will,” said Foster.
“I think Nashville can fix this. We just gotta come together,” said Taylor.
