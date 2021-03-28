MT. JULIET, TENN. (WSMV) - Roadways, businesses, and homes in Mount Juliet were flooded with several inches of water over the weekend.
Store workers at the Mount Juliet Valley Center were seen pulling out furniture and clearing water.
Old Lebanon Dirt Rd and Woodridge Place were closed while water blocked roadways and properties.
“We opened up the back and we immediately saw water. A lot of our stuff from the back flowed to the front,” said Kathy Stover, Owner of Hammer and Stain.
The Woodridge Pl bridge was also damaged significantly. According to Mt. Juliet Police the road will be closed for a significant amount of time.
