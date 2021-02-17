NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A sheet of ice flew through the air and smashed into a Franklin man's windshield on I-65 North Wednesday morning.
Jim Brackett's drive home from Ash Wednesday mass got dicey.
"I noticed a big rectangle of ice, like a large sheet of ice, just hurdling toward me," he said.
Brackett said he didn't know where it came from, but the ice nearly went all the way through his driver's side windshield. "...and broke off the mirror of my car." Thankfully, he was near home.
"I just had to get home because I didn't know if the whole windshield would collapse inward."
Brackett said this was last on the list of dangers he expected to encounter on an icy commute.
"I was just really concerned about driving slowly, to downshift, so I would be safe from the ice or snow on the road. But, low and behold, the thing that messed my car up was something flying off of a vehicle," Brackett said.
Now, he'll never forget it.
"That wouldn't have registered with me before this just happened, but those big piles of snow on cars can come off and do damage that a person wouldn't really expect," Brackett said.
A StateFarm agent told News4 this type of claim is like hitting a deer or a rock through your windshield; you'll likely be financially responsible. How much depends on what kind of coverage you have.
