NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two local school systems will be closed for the remainder of the week because of illness.
Clay County Schools and Todd County Schools in Kentucky both announced on Wednesday schools will be closed through at least the end of the week.
Todd County Schools will utilize non-traditional instructional days during the absence and return to school on Monday, Jan. 27.
Clay County Schools will resume classes on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
