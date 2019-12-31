James Carmack
Courtesy: TBI

CELINA, TN (WSMV) - A Celina man has been arrested on attempted murder and assault charges.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Poor House Ridge Road. When deputies arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was then taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

As authorities investigated, they determined James Jeffery Carmack, 44, was the one who shot the man. Further investigation revealed Carmack also shot at a second person, but that person was not hit. 

Carmack was charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault Tuesday morning. He was booked into the Clay County Jail where he is being held on a $300,000 bond. 

