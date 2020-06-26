FRANKLIN, KY (WSMV) - Students, family and friends came together in Franklin, Kentucky Thursday night to remember the life of 16-year-old Gustavo Ramirez.
Thursday’s vigil happened on the soccer field of Franklin-Simpson High School, where Ramirez played with his school’s team.
Friends tell News4 Ramirez will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor and his reputation for cheering up classmates.
“The reason we all loved Gustavo so much is because he was different,” a friend said. “He didn't care about fitting in.”
Ramirez died earlier this week after falling from a construction site’s scaffolding in Nashville.
News4 is digging for answers as to how the Kentucky teenager got such a dangerous job in the first place.
