A class action lawsuit blames Ford Motor Company for having knowledge of a safety defect and not recalling all of the impacted trucks.

An ongoing News4 I-Team investigation found more than 200 drivers across the nation complaining their brakes suddenly failed in their 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 pickup trucks.

Our investigation found repair invoices and government records indicating that brake fluid from the master cylinder was leaking and causing the failures.

In the class action suit was filed on behalf of drivers in Florida, Alabama, Georgia and Texas who say they all experienced frightening brake failures due to a defect with an unreasonable safety risk.

Their complaints echo what Chad Wampler described happened to him.

The Williamson county man said he was driving his Ford F150 pickup truck when the brakes suddenly failed without warning.

“You feel like you could have died?” asked the News4 I-Team.

“Most definitely,” Wampler said.

The class action lawsuit zeroes in as the leak in the master cylinder as the problem, citing internal emails that show Ford knew about the problem for some time.

The lawsuit claims the leak decreased the truck’s ability to brake by 75 percent.

The suit also reads that Ford issued an inadequate recall when it brought in the 2013 and 2014 models for the same problem, but did not include the 2015 and 2016 models to be repaired.

Ford has not yet responded to the lawsuit in court filings.

A spokeswoman for Ford has repeatedly denied our requests for an interview, only writing in an emailed statement that when the data indicates a recall is needed, they will act quickly on behalf of their customers.