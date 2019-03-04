NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - GBT Realty announced it would be building a Class A office tower at the former Firestone site at 1221 Broadway near the Gulch.
“We’ve designed this tower to be a stunning addition to the skyline that will redefine the Broadway gateway entering downtown Nashville,” said George Tomlin, president and CEO of GBT Realty in a news release. “1221 Broadway will be a premiere corporate address in Nashville. Being in the Gulch, it will offer workers immediate walkability to apartments, restaurants, entertainment and grocery shopping. With a Broadway address, the site also has quick connectivity to the center of downtown, out of downtown, and onto I-40 and I-65.”
In addition to the Firestone site, GBT has a neighboring site under contract that would bring the project footprint total to 0.77 acres.
As GBT addresses the needs of potential tenants, total rentable square footage of the final design will fall between 365,000 and 500,000 square feet. Coinciding with the square footage, the building’s height will be between 23 and 27 stories. At the ground level, GBT Realty will lease approximately 7,000 square feet or retail, which will further connectivity and street activation throughout the urban district.
GBT Realty purchased the property in late 2018. It is expected to be completed by 2022.
