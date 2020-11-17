MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - They are some of the best soccer coaches around and this Friday night, the coaches become players!
It's all part of a big charity game called the "Clash of the Titans."
It will take place down in Murfreesboro at the Siegel Soccer Complex and it's already generating some buzz.
About 30 coaches will be competing against one another and their players will be there front and center to watch the face-off!
All of the ticket sales will go towards a scholarship fund. Kids get into the event for free and adult tickets are $20.
News4's Big Joe on the Go is checking out the upcoming Rutherford County event this morning and has more on how important this is for the soccer community.
Click here for more information on the "Clash of the Titans" event.
