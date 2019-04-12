CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators are looking for a woman who is wanted for multiple charges including reckless endangerment, resisting, shoplifting, and more.
Stephanie Howard, 22, is described as a black female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has active warrants for two counts of reckless endangerment, driving on a revoked license, resisting arrest, two counts of shoplifting, capias for shoplifting, capias for contraband in a penal institution, and capias for simple possession.
One of the reckless endangerment warrants stems from her actions when she struck an officer with a car while leaving the scene of a store after shoplifting.
If you see her, call 911. If you have any information, please contact Detective Hubbard, 931-648-0656, ext. 5345, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.
