A 19-year-old woman is starting out her adult life nearly $2,000 in the hole after she was scammed on a social marketplace app.
Ahtum Ryals was living in Clarksville when she decided to make some cash off her prom dress. A buyer on the app Poshmark showed interest in the dress right away, listed at $400. The buyer, who called herself Mary, told her she'd send a cashier's check for $1,560, and asked Ryals to send back the difference.
The woman asked for the money back via cash apps and gift cards. Ryals eventually got a call from her dad, asking her what was going on with her bank account. "He explained to me that it was a fraud, and that I got scammed," she recalled. "I cried for three days straight, because I didn't know what to do."
The scam put her $1,650 in the negative. "I tried to explain to my bank I'm only 19 and I didn't know it was a scam." Ryals said if she doesn't pay her debt off under deadline, she won't be able to open her own bank account for seven years. "I thought doing it on Poshmark was the safer way instead of doing it on Facebook or something."
The BBB sent News4 the following tips for buying or selling on social marketplaces:
How the Scam Works:
If you are selling an item through an online service, a buyer will contact you claiming to be interested in purchasing the item. They may offer you more money for the item if you accept a cashier’s check or money order rather than following the site’s usual checkout process. When the payment arrives, it is for more than the agreed-upon purchase amount. The buyer claims to have made a mistake and asks you to return the difference by some untraceable method such as a wire transfer. The payment turns out to be a fake, and you’re out the money.
If you’re the buyer in an online purchase scam, the necessary ploy is a simple one—you will not receive the items you paid for. The listing or website might be selling anything from a puppy to a used car. The seller may attempt to convince you to go outside the site’s usual payment methods or to complete a purchase for a big-ticket item, such as a car, sight unseen. The details and photos—often copied from a real seller’s listing—will look very real, but the low price may seem too good to be true (because it is!).
Notes on Poshmark specifically:
If you receive a counterfeit item, consumers must inform Poshmark within 3 days of delivery date and open a claim.
- To open a claim on the app: go to “My Purchases,” select your order, select “problems/order inquiry,” and follow the prompt to open a formal case. On the webpage: select “my purchases” on the drop-down menu, select your order, select “problems/order inquiry” on the drop-down menu at the bottom of the screen, select order not as described and follow the prompt. You will be prompted to submit a few photos of the problem area(s) as proof and enter a description.
Tips:
Beware of too-good-to-be-true deals. If you sell an item and get a fantastic offer or if you see a crazy deal online, it is most likely not a real deal.
Keep documentation of your order or the item you sell and purchase. Save a copy of the confirmation page or email confirmation until you receive the item and are satisfied. Take a picture of the item you sell before packing the item and keep the shipping receipt. Be sure to know and understand the return policy and keep this documented with your purchase records
Scope out the user's account. While this isn't the most accurate way to determine whether or not someone is a scammer, it eliminates the possibility of buying from someone with a ton of negative reviews or a lack of history.
Be aware that even if you are able to cash a check or see funds recorded in your account statement, it may still be a fake. Your bank may even tell you a check has “cleared,” but that doesn’t necessarily mean you are in the clear—it can take several weeks to find out that a check has bounced.
When buying or selling on a site that offers protection to buyers and sellers, take advantage of them. If a buyer or seller tries to persuade you to go outside the site’s usual process or payment methods, that’s a big red flag.
Use secure, traceable transactions when making payments for goods, services, taxes, and debts. Do not pay by wire transfer, prepaid money card, gift card, or other non-traditional payment methods. Say no to cash-only deals, high-pressure sales tactics, high upfront payments, overpayments, and handshake deals without a contract.
Read the terms of service when you use any online app. Quotes from terms of service "There are risks that you assume when dealing with other users (including those who may be acting under false pretenses) and all of these risks are borne by you, and not Poshmark."
"Poshmark does not guarantee the ability or intent of users to fulfill their obligations in any transactions."
Report the scam to BBB Scam Tracker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.