JOELTON, TN (WSMV) - A woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 near Joelton on Tuesday evening, causing lane closures for several hours.
The wreck happened in the westbound lanes near mile marker 35 just before 6 p.m.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 58-year-old Elizabeth Reese failed to slow down when traffic slowed to 5 mph and crashed into the back of a 2008 Ford Edge.
Authorities said the wreck caused a chain reaction, pushing the Edge into a 2018 Toyota Camry, which hit a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.
The side door of Reese's 1997 Honda CRV was struck by a 2004 Honda Civic that was driving behind her.
Reese, who was from Clarksville, died at the scene.
No one else suffered serious injuries during the five-vehicle collision.
Police said there was no evidence at the scene that alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.
