CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Clarksville Police have arrested a woman for falsely reporting a drive-by shooting where she told investigators she was shot in the face.
According to Clarksville Police, 18-year-old Adrianna Drones, was booked into Montgomery County Jail on Thursday and was charged with filing a false report. She was being held on $5,000 bond but has since bonded out.
Investigators said that Drones was actually shot due to an acquaintance mishandling a firearm.
