CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is trying negotiate with a woman who has barricaded herself inside her home while threatening suicide.
Police said the incident began around 3 p.m. near Cranklen Circle in north Clarksville.
Police are asking any nearby residents to remain in their homes while the situation is resolved. Clarksville Police added that the road will be closed until the incident ends.
Tune in with News4 for updates.
